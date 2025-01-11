A CAPE Flats organisation is calling on mense to help prepare young boys for the school year with a fresh cut. The Callas Foundation will roll out their annual sponsored haircut drive on Monday and hope to raise funds to ensure 150 boytjies from Bridgetown, Kewtown and Silvertown look smart for the first day of school.

The annual initiative forms part of the Foundation Building Bonding Beyond (BBB) Program, which is a social intervention project aimed at reducing gangsterism and gender-based violence in the Athlone community. Director Caroline Peters says that, along with the mentoring of underprivileged laaities, their aim is to tackle social problems affecting boys to prevent them from joining local gangs. She explains: “This year’s initiative continues a legacy of empowering young boys with confidence and pride as they return to the classroom.

“First launched in 2023, the initiative began with 60 haircuts and doubled by 2024 with 120 boys. “This year, the target is even more ambitious: to reach 150 back-to-school boys from the communities of Bridgetown, Silvertown, and Kewtown.” Tashwell Johnson gets a new haircut Caroline said that with just R70, the public can help make a difference.

She explains: “This is not about haircuts. We’re instilling self-esteem and preparing these boys to step into the new school year with confidence. “This initiative is about building a generation of men who will be different – men who respect themselves and others, breaking the cycle of gender-based violence that remains too prevalent in our society.” She explains that the program relies on community sponsors, donors, and stakeholders to reach its goal of giving these kids a haircut free of charge.

Sponsors can directly support a boy in need, ensuring that he returns to school with pride and dignity. Caroline adds: “You can sponsor one boy or 10 or whatever you can afford but we want the public to see this as an investment into our society. “Too often our boys are left behind and when they are in this state this is when they become targets for the gangs. Let's keep them in school.”