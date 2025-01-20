THE Hawks are on the hunt for a Malmesbury aunty accused of scamming a car dealership out of R600 000. A Daily Voice source says the 30-year-old vrou is suspected of hiding in Langa after allegedly driving off in an Audi Q7.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says the Hawks are requesting help from the public in tracing Siphokazi Tutu, who is wanted on a case of fraud and money laundering. WANTED: Sipokazi Tutu The insider explains: “It is reported that during May 2023, the suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent documents at Hyundai in Malmesbury for vehicle finance. “She qualified for the vehicle worth R600 000 which she never paid for. She further submitted fraudulent documents at the traffic department in Stellenbosch to change the ownership of the vehicle.

“The co-accused in this matter, Mohamed Imran is currently in custody and will appear on 21 January 2025 in the Malmesbury Regional Court.” The source claims Tutu and Imran cooked up the plan while living on the same property. He adds: “She lived with her partner in dwelling on Imran's property. He was her landlord and they did this thing together.

“She went to a dealership and applied for the Audi Q7 using fake documents. They created a fake payslip for her and even used the address of a retired professor as her home address. “After the paperwork was filed at the dealership she got approval for car finance from Standard Bank.” The source explains shortly after receiving the vehicle Tutu almost immediately sold the car without paying a single instalment to the bank.