THE Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) has unveiled a game-changer for Bellville’s informal waste pickers - innovative new trolleys designed to make waste collection easier, safer, and more efficient.

Developed in collaboration with the City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management Department and partners like The Institute of Waste Management of South Africa, these trolleys are not only transforming the lives of waste pickers but are also paving the way for a cleaner, greener Bellville, Cape Town’s second-largest commercial hub.

The upgraded trolleys feature an extended top section, allowing waste pickers to collect more recyclables on each run. This means fewer trips, more efficiency, and better opportunities to maximise their time and effort.

Plus, with a design focused on user safety and convenience, waste pickers can feel more secure on the job.