In a no-nonsense response to the growing crisis of foodborne illnesses, the government has moved swiftly to tighten oversight of food safety, with particular emphasis on informal food markets. Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on November 15, authorities have ramped up their inspection efforts, with close to 200,000 spaza shops visited.

More than 1,000 businesses — ranging from spaza shops to larger supermarkets and warehouses — have been shut down for non-compliance with health regulations, and goods have been seized in large quantities. Violations of municipal by-laws have been met with a heavy hand, and hefty fines have followed. The intervention comes at a time when concerns over expired, counterfeit, and improperly stored food products are reaching critical levels, particularly in informal markets where regulatory oversight has historically been lax.

Ramaphosa expressed the urgency of the situation, noting, "The health and safety of our citizens is of paramount importance. As part of our ongoing commitment to ensure food safety across the country, we are taking decisive action against businesses that fail to meet the required health standards." The scope of the government's actions goes beyond just cleaning up the informal sector. There is now a clear and concerted effort to ensure that the very foundations of South Africa’s food supply, including manufacturers and pesticide controls, meet the strictest safety standards. Particular attention is being given to Terbufos, a pesticide under scrutiny, as authorities push to ensure that manufacturers are adhering to safety guidelines.