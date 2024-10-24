The GOOD party has entered the fray and asked Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, to use his powers and declare American R&B artist Chris Brown “an undesirable person” in terms of South Africa’s Immigration Act.
IOL reported last week that Breezy appears undeterred in his plans to perform in South Africa this December, telling a non-profit organisation which is calling for him to be barred from performing that he “can’t wait to come”.
This is after Women For Change took to Instagram to announce a petition in a bid to get the government, event organisers and promoters to reconsider their decision about allowing Brown to perform in Johannesburg on December 14 for his “Breezy in South Africa concert”.
In a letter, secretary-general of the GOOD party Brett Herron tells Schreiber that on the basis of Brown’s conviction in the US for criminal assault, following his attack on Rihanna, who was his goose at the time, countries like United Kingdom and Canada have banned Brown from their shores, while Australia and New Zealand have signalled they would refuse him permission to perform.
Kaden Arguile, GOOD national youth chairperson said it is inconceivable for South Africa to be rolling out the red carpet for Brown.
“Brown pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault and was sentenced to five years probation and 180 days of community labour in a plea agreement. He was later sentenced to 131 days in prison for violation of his probation. He was not given the alternative of a fine.”
Arguile insisted that South Africa’s Immigration Act provides that a person “with previous criminal convictions without the option of a fine for conduct which would be an offence in the Republic…” is undesirable.
“It is inconceivable that a convicted perpetrator of gender-based violence is afforded a celebrity platform in South Africa. The government, which expends much energy talking up its commitment to eradicate gender-based violence, must walk the talk.”