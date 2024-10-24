The GOOD party has entered the fray and asked Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, to use his powers and declare American R&B artist Chris Brown “an undesirable person” in terms of South Africa’s Immigration Act. IOL reported last week that Breezy appears undeterred in his plans to perform in South Africa this December, telling a non-profit organisation which is calling for him to be barred from performing that he “can’t wait to come”.

This is after Women For Change took to Instagram to announce a petition in a bid to get the government, event organisers and promoters to reconsider their decision about allowing Brown to perform in Johannesburg on December 14 for his “Breezy in South Africa concert”. Pressure: Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber. Picture: Henk Kruger / Independent Newspapers In a letter, secretary-general of the GOOD party Brett Herron tells Schreiber that on the basis of Brown’s conviction in the US for criminal assault, following his attack on Rihanna, who was his goose at the time, countries like United Kingdom and Canada have banned Brown from their shores, while Australia and New Zealand have signalled they would refuse him permission to perform. Kaden Arguile, GOOD national youth chairperson said it is inconceivable for South Africa to be rolling out the red carpet for Brown.