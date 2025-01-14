POLICE forces have been called into Lentegeur to snuff out a raging gang war after a six-year-old meisie was shot over the weekend. Shocking videos of the incident in Skilpadbessie Street has been shared with the Daily Voice showing brazen skollies open fire on each other on a nearby veldjie.

In the videos a large group of men are seen firing shots at each other as scared residents rush to get into their homes as skote ring out. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says while on patrol in the area on Friday cops responded to the shots at around 5pm. Swartbooi reports: "They were informed that a minor girl, aged six sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene in an undisclosed direction.“

Swartbooi says detectives went to work immediately and arrested three gunmen. He adds: “The local detectives went the proverbial extra mile and successfully traced and arrested three males aged 18, 27 and 29 on Saturday. “The three suspects will make a court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates court for the attempted murder once charged.”

Cape Flats crimefighter Michael Jacobs. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Chairperson of the Lentegeur Community Police Forum, Michael Jacobs, says the shooting is a result of a raging turf war between the Fancy Boys and Americans gangs. Jacobs explains: “The are has been relatively quiet. But with the Fancy Boys takeovers all across Cape Town, they have now also gone after a turf run by the Americans and this is the reason for the shootings.” Jacobs says crimefighters made a plea for more resources which saw a large contingent of cops descend on the precinct.

He adds: “The station responded well and we had SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement and the Anti-Gang Unit come in to quell the violence. “We welcome the arrests and call on the courts to take decisive action to not allow them back in our communities as they are a danger to our children." He further explains that with schools scheduled to open this week, the community is living in fear of more shootings.