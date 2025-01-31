SOCIAL workers have stepped in to help the three-year-old laaitie from Wellington who was photographed getjap with 28 prison gang tattoos. After meeting with Department of Social Development officials, mom Shauneze Manelfe “agreed to go for parental classes to correct her behaviour”.

The pictures posted by the child’s mother led to a local activist reporting the matter to the Department of Social Development (DSD) amid concerns for the child’s wellbeing. The pictures on Facebook sparked an uproar with angry mense questioning why a parent would draw prison tjappies, known as gunyas, on their child’s shoulders. Mense went mal and shared her picture over 1500 times and skelled uit the mother after her social profile also revealed that the toddler had been taught to pose making 28 gang hand signs.

On Monday child rights activist Damaris Kiewits, 57, visited the Paarl Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) told her she cannot open a criminal case. Speaking to the Daily Voice, she said after obtaining the mother’s contact details she reported the matter to DSD. DSD spokesperson Esther Lewis confirms that the social workers have visited the mom and says: “The Department made contact with the family and a full safety and risk assessment was conducted.

“The child was not removed. The family have cooperated with the social workers, and the appropriate support and interventions have commenced.” Kiewiets says she is happy with the outcome and hope other young moms have learnt a lesson. She adds: “I am happy with the outcome.

“She did not expect social workers to show up at her house and I don’t think she was aware of the implications of her actions. “I was informed that the child was not removed but that there is a risk assessment being undertaken and the mother has agreed to go for parental classes to correct her behaviour and ultimately that is the goal. “This boy is just three years old and was being indoctrinated into being a little gangster.