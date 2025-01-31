THE alleged leader of the Junky Funky Kidz gang was gunned down in a hail of bullets as brazen gunmen opened fire outside Brackenfell Saps on Thursday morning. The shocking shooting of Ashley “Essie” Phillips left many confused as his rivals appeared min gespin about klapping skote near a cop shop.

According to a Daily Voice source, the man who is known to be from Lavender Hill had visited the police station where he was required to sign in line with his bail conditions. DECEASED: Ashley Phillips The insider says: “This guy is from Lavender Hill but was living in Protea Heights. “He was on bail for a case and because of his bail conditions he had to report to the station and sign.

“As he was leaving, three suspects, allegedly from the Flakka gang, ambushed him and one was confirmed to have a gun. “They just openly klapped skote right there and they hit him in the head and back.” The source says the number of shots fired could not be ascertained, but it appeared that Phillips was struck in the back as he tried to flee from the gunmen.

He adds: “What is strange is that he had two guards with him but they had no guns. He ran and it looks like he collapsed there in the grass.” CRIME SCENE: Chaos at Brackenfell Police Station. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident. He reports: “Detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for the death of a 42-year-old male in Brackenfell on Thursday.