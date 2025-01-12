By VOICE REPORTER
THE Western Cape Mobility Department is ramping up their drive to ensure safe roads and scholar transport for the new school year.
As schools around the province prepare to reopen this Wednesday, the provincial Mobility Department is offering free vehicle safety inspections for all scholar transport operators innie Kaap.
MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku says: “Ensuring the safety of our children begins with the vehicles that transport them every day. This initiative is a vital step in preventing accidents and breakdowns by addressing potential safety risks before learners return to the classroom.
“We urge all operators to take advantage of these free checks and join us in prioritising safety on our roads. Let’s work together to build a culture of care and accountability in scholar transport.”
The inspections will take place today and Tuesday at the Gene Louw Traffic Training College in Brackenfell, Cape Town between 8am and 3pm.
Operators unable to attend the inspections at Gene Louw can contact the department via Gene Louw Traffic College, telephone number 021 983 1500.
Alternatively, they can contact [email protected] and arrangements will be made for an inspector to assess vehicles at a convenient date, time and location.
Scholar transport operators outside of Cape Town can use the same contact details to enquire about the availability of similar services in their area.
These free inspections will focus on key safety components, including tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhaust systems, wipers, licence discs, etc.