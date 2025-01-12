THE Western Cape Mobility Department is ramping up their drive to ensure safe roads and scholar transport for the new school year.

As schools around the province prepare to reopen this Wednesday, the provincial Mobility Department is offering free vehicle safety inspections for all scholar transport operators innie Kaap.

MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku says: “Ensuring the safety of our children begins with the vehicles that transport them every day. This initiative is a vital step in preventing accidents and breakdowns by addressing potential safety risks before learners return to the classroom.

“We urge all operators to take advantage of these free checks and join us in prioritising safety on our roads. Let’s work together to build a culture of care and accountability in scholar transport.”