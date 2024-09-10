Four policemen were arrested in connection with corruption after they allegedly tried to extort almost R100 000 from a Phoenix businessman. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that the four cops, aged between 46 and 31, are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed the arrest and said they faced charges of corruption. Three of the policemen are from Gauteng and one is based in Ntuzuma in KwaZulu-Natal. One of the members is a Crime Intelligence Officer, and two are attached to the Johannesburg Flying Squad.

The fourth officer is at Ntuzuma SAPS’s tracing team. It is alleged that police received a complaint of extortion in the Phoenix area. According to an incident report seen by IOL, the man was in his business/supermarket when he was approached by the four policemen.

He said one of the cops introduced themselves as a policeman and said he was based in Durban Central SAPS. It is further alleged that the police started to search the premises and they confiscated stock of cigarettes and loaded all the stock in their vehicle. The businessman’s firearm was allegedly confiscated by the cop.

The shop owner was then driven to Phoenix SAPS where a R100 000 payment was allegedly demanded for his release. The complainant’s wife allegedly managed to raise just under R80 000 and a drop-off point was negotiated in the Mount Edgecombe area, which was later changed to Ottawa, near Verulam on the KZN North Coast. It is further alleged the cops who were travelling in a Ford Ranger were arrested shortly after taking the money.