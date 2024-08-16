At a press conference, Shivambu, flanked by Julius Malema and other EFF leaders read out his resignation letter and confirmed that he would be joining MK Party.

Floyd Shivambu dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he resigned from the EFF and announced that he is joining Jacob Zuma’s MK Party.

“My nonrenewal of the EFF membership is not a vote of no confidence in the organisation but a revolutionary act that will allow progressive forces to unite and work towards the agenda,” he said.

Malema said he accepted Shivambu’s resignation, and that the deputy president position will not be filled until their conference in December.

It is said that difficulties, including the VBS scandal, have shaken the EFF in the wake of the May general elections where the party was unable to grow its support.