By Mahira Duval Pictures: supplied

A LAVENDER Hill dad died tragically in the line of duty while protecting a woman from an intruder during a home invasion in Bergvliet over the weekend. Tributes have started to pour in for armed response officer Alexander “Chris” Bottomley who was shot and killed during a scuffle with the skelm on Friday morning. The 54-year-old man who was employed at Pro-Sec Technologies came under attack while responding to a panic alarm.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the incident occurred in Princess Road at about 4.30am as the skelm entered the woman’s home. Swartbooi reports: "At around 4.30am, the owner of the premises was woken by a noise in the house, upon which she activated the panic alarm which necessitated the response of the armed security. “Upon arrival of the security guard, she provided him with the key to the house. When the armed security officer entered the house, a scuffle ensued which resulted in gunshots being fired.

“The armed security guard did not survive this onslaught on his life and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspect fled the scene with the firearm of the deceased and is yet to be arrested.” His family declined to be interviewed.

In a statement Pro-Sec said Bottomley had worked hard and was a dedicated officer. The tribute reads: "Alexander “Chris” Bottomley was one of Pro-Secs esteemed employees and worked his way up our ranks due to his hard work and dedication. “He proved that through determination and inspiration, anything is possible.

“He rose from a normal rookie to become one of our Blitz Response Officers, an achievement he took to heart. “He passed away on 3 January in the early hours of the morning, responding to a panic alarm from one of our clients in the Bergvliet vicinity. “Due to his heroic actions, he saved three lives from being harmed or possibly lost in a home invasion. He made the ultimate sacrifice for one of our clients.

“Rest in peace, Sierra 2, we will miss your work ethic, sense of humour, and your love of teaching those younger than you, a thing or two in life." The company further said they had received an outpouring of condolences and concern from the community following the shooting. Meanwhile, Swartbooi says police are calling on anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.