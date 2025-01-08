THE family of 26-year-old Cape Town artist Megan Anderson are appealing for help in their search for their missing daughter. Megan left her ouma’s Fish Hoek home on 28 December and has been missing ever since.

She was last seen with a Nigerian national suspected of smokkeling drugs at the local taxi rank. The family of Megan Anderson has utilised the services of various missing persons organisations nationally, including that of security expert, Mike Bolhuis and the National Crime Assist (NCA), a voluntary non-profit organisation. Speaking to the Cape Argus, her mother Michelle Anderson said sy is siek van die worry and had approached the NCA’s missing persons unit to help find her daughter.

She says: “I am exhausted emotionally due to worrying about where my daughter is and I am appealing to anyone who has information that can assist in finding her to contact the relevant authorities.” Sally Steyn from the NCA said they created a timeline leading to Anderson’s disappearance and used CCTV footage. Anderson was escorted to her grandmother’s home in Fish Hoek and had left on December 28, 2024, stating she had to meet someone but did not return.