A Hanover Park family is in shock after their beloved oupa was brutally beaten to death in a suspected robbery. The hartseer family of Peter Thompson, 52, says they were called to the scene on Monday morning, where they found the father of 12 dead on the pavement.

His son Leroy Gelderbloem, 33, is appealing for help from anyone who may have witnessed the attack. “My father lives in Solent Court and doesn’t work but spends most of his time with his family in Cascade Court. We last saw him on Sunday night when he left my niggie’s house to go home and we did not hear from him again,” Leroy said. “[Yesterday] On Monday morning after 7am, we were called by my father’s friend who said his body was lying outside this house.”

BRUTALLY KILLED: Peter Thompson, 52 Leroy says Peter had been beaten in the face and his belongings were missing. “When we got there, you could see he was hit in the face. His pants were pulled down and they dopped his pockets om,” he added. “It looked like he was robbed but we cannot say when this happened. The people at the house said they heard a scuffle in the morning, so I am not sure if he was attacked while walking home the night before or if he was attacked after leaving his house.

“We are shocked and cannot believe someone would attack an old man like this. Someone must have seen something and we are asking anyone with information to please come forward.” Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi has confirmed the incident and that the circumstances are still being investigated. “Upon their arrival in Lansur Road, Hanover Park, [police] found the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Philippi police registered an inquest for further investigation.”