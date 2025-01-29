Two weeks after kicking off the new school year, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed the dates for the 2025 school calendar.

SCHOOLKIDS will get a hele extra week of holidays this year.

And the dates included a “special” holiday week, the DBE has declared three additional school holidays in the week of Freedom Day (28 April) and Workers’ Day (1 May).

With Freedom Day falling on a Monday and Workers’ Day on the Thursday later that week, the department has decided to give the laaities the entire week off.

These days fall on 29 and 30 April and 2 May