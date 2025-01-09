KAAPSE musical icon Boeta Maan is back with a “special” show on 25 January called The Rhythm and The Beat, featuring all the best in local entertainment. Boeta Maan, 79, affectionately known as Mr YumYum has played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of Cape Town.

He is best known for being the founder of the iconic Kinnes van die Ses troupe. Boeta Maan has taught and inspired countless artists, who went on to become world-class performers, including his eie laaities, Emo Adams and Loukmaan Adams. Line up for the show Boeta Maan will be celebrating his 80th birthday later this month and his sons have a special concert planned on 22 January at the Artscape Theatre in celebration.

Maar, Boeta Maan said for eie b-day he would like to give back to the people who have showed him love over his baie jare. The old showman shares: “I am a people’s person and I like to see the community happy. I don’t work for my pocket, but for others. “When I give mense a show, I like to do a proper thing and give them a lekker time.

“The people coming out to this show can expect a top quality afternoon show where they can unwind and relax. We have a mixture of performers like a lekker mixed masala.” The line-up includes a fan favourite Ouma Sarie, Jarrad Ricketts, Mel Jones, Nuraan Boltman, Kashiefa Blaauw, Sumaya Hendricks, Niesa Abrahams, Mr Broertjie and The OG Dance Crew. Boeta Maan is selling 100 tickets at R75 - half price - to elders who are 75 years and older until 15 January “om bietjie hulle hartjies te steel.“

He said that while he is still alive, mense can expect more shows because once you stop that is when the sickness starts. The legend says: “People have the idea that when you get older it is time to sit back en wag tot jy dood gaan. “But that is the wrong mindset, dit werk nie so nie. If God gives you something then you should see what you can do with it en dit hou die kwale ook soema weg.”