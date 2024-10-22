Eskom is urging prepaid electricity customers to recode their meters by the November deadline as required by the Standard Transfer Specification Association (STSA). According to a statement from Eskom, prepaid electricity customers need to recode their meters by November 24, 2024.

Eskom said that after the deadline, meters will no longer accept electricity tokens unless they are updated to Key Revision Number (KRN) 2. There will be no extension to the November 2024 deadline for the Token Identifier (TID) update. The process of recoding will have an impact on around 6.9 million prepaid meters in Eskom-supplied areas, reports IOL.

Prepaid customers who fail to recode their meters by the deadline will not be able to load electricity tokens therefore their meters will be inoperable. “Eskom has already prepared 97% of the meters by pre-coding them, making it simple for customers to complete the process themselves,” Eskom said. The Do-It-Yourself process requires customers to buy the credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.