Despite 131 days without load shedding Minister of Energy and Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa warned South Africans that the country is “not out of the woods yet” when it comes to the energy crisis. His comments come amid optimism in the energy sector with experts predicting that given Eskom’s recent performance, South Africans can kiss load shedding goodbye by the end of October.

Ramokgopa said that over the past week, Eskom obtained an average Energy Availability Factor (EAF) of 70%. “When I say EAF, I’m talking about the rate at which these units are failing and also the degree to which they approximate their design capacity,” he explained. “The same period last year, we were going through a period of load shedding and I had said to the country ‘short-term pain for long-term gain’. In the same period last year, we were sitting at about 55% EAF. This is phenomenal. I want to emphasise, we are not out of the woods yet but the team is doing exceptionally well,” Ramokgopa noted.

The minister also said that another milestone has been reached by Eskom as the utility has 35,000MW available. The last time this surplus was available was in 2018. He said this was confirmation that the strategy adopted by Eskom’s board is working.