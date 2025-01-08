THE family of Neo September says they will be strong for him after his body was recovered from the waves at Tsaarbank in the West Coast National Park. Neo was swept out to sea on Sunday while on a family picnic and the 16-year-old Elsies River teen’s body washed ashore on Tuesday morning.

SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the teen’s body was discovered after a patrol, ending the three-day search. Neo’s sister, Kaylin September, says that her mother was devastated by the news. She explained that when it was confirmed the body belonged to her brother, her mom went into shock and they feared that they “were about to lose her as well” because she is diabetic.