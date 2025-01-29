THE murder trial of Corrine Jackson finally got under way at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court with two key witnesses taking the stand yesterday. Jackson, who is out on R5 000 bail, claimed she killed her estranged girlfriend, Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, in self-defence.

VICTIM: Nadine Esterhuize, 18 Esterhuizen was stabbed more than 21 times inside a house in Colorado Park in September 2017. It was a case that rocked Mitchells Plain and the investigating team revealed during the bail application that the killer had attempted to cut Esterhuizen’s head off. Jackson was placed under suicide watch after wounds were found on her body.

A list of witnesses are expected to take the stand, with Laurenzo Adams and Esterhuizen’s sister, Rhayader Esterhuizen giving their testimony on Tuesday. It was Adams who found Jackson inside the locked premises with Esterhuizen’s body and police discovered two knives, one of which was a dagger inside the bathroom where Jackson was supposedly hiding. Sakienah Daniels and Lynn Philipps of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, who have been following the case since the murder, said they were relieved: “It is by time, this case has been dragging on for years.

“We want justice and we do not want a few years for the crime that was committed.” Phillips added: “The suspect constantly changed attorneys and we feel the family needs closure.” Esterhuizen’s mother, Vanessa Esterhuizen said the family called for the trial to be finalised before the end of the year.

The trial is expected to continue for the rest of the week. Jackson is also facing a charge of contravening a protection order relating to an incident which allegedly took place at Strandfontein Pavilion prior to Esterhuizen’s murder. Esterhuizen sustained a cracked skull and her cellphone was flung into the ocean during the beach incident in 2017.