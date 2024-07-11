A 41-year-old Eastern Cape mother has been arrested in connection with the murder of her toddler son, who had been set alight. Police in the Eastern Cape said the incident took place on Monday in Crossroad Village outside Peddie.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said on Monday at around 10pm, police were alerted by members of the community about a 41-year-old woman who assaulted and set alight her son. “On police arrival, they found the body of a two-year-old boy who was assaulted and burned to death,” Mawisa said. “It is alleged that the mother assaulted her child in front of her daughter, aged seven, who alerted the community.”

Police said the daughter was now in the custody of a family member, reports IOL. “The mother was arrested on Monday on charges of murder.” She is expected to appear in the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.