A man is on the run following the murder and rape of a young mom on New Year’s Day. Sinesipho Ncwadi, 25, went to the beach with her friends in the evening before her demise, and left after midnight to her home in Dunoon.

It is unclear how and where she met with her killer, a soccer coach, who formerly worked with Cape Town Spurs. The victim’s cousin, Anathi Ncwadi, explained: “She left her friends at the beach and got into a taxi which took her to Dunoon. She was drunk when she went home. “Her friends heard in the afternoon that she didn’t make it home when Sinesipho’s roommate informed them.

“The roommate then called the friends hours later and said she had been killed. They said the killer had been on the run and was in Dunoon to hide at his aunt’s house. “The aunt wasn’t at home, so her tenant allowed him to stay for two days.” The cousin said the tenant went to church and left him at his place.

Anathi adds: “When he returned home, the flat was locked and he tried calling the suspect but he couldn’t get through. “He decided to get in through the window and made the gruesome discovery of Sinesipho’s naked body, and the flat had been ransacked. She had been strangled. “It is suspected that the killer could have lured her to the house with beers.”