DELFT police are investigating a double murder after a father and his teenage daughter were killed inside their home on Friday night. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Nata Court, Leiden, Delft on Friday night. A 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old daughter sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

Twigg reports: “According to reports the victims were at home when they heard gunshots on the outside of their house. "Unknown gunmen then entered the house, shot the male and female before fleeing the scene. "Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."

A 40-year-old female escaped unharmed. He said Delft detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder cases. Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a Bonteheuwel dad was killed in a suspected targeted attack.

According to reports, Shadrach Williams, 25, was shot and killed shortly after arriving at his Vlamboom Street home. Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said they are investigating the murder. Subcouncil chairperson Angus McKenzie said it was suspected that Williams was targeted.