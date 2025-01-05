DELFT police are investigating a double murder after a father and his teenage daughter were killed inside their home on Friday night.
Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Delft police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Nata Court, Leiden, Delft on Friday night.
A 42-year-old man and his 19-year-old daughter sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
Twigg reports: “According to reports the victims were at home when they heard gunshots on the outside of their house.
"Unknown gunmen then entered the house, shot the male and female before fleeing the scene.
"Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel."
A 40-year-old female escaped unharmed.
He said Delft detectives are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.
Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a Bonteheuwel dad was killed in a suspected targeted attack.
According to reports, Shadrach Williams, 25, was shot and killed shortly after arriving at his Vlamboom Street home.
Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said they are investigating the murder.
Subcouncil chairperson Angus McKenzie said it was suspected that Williams was targeted.
He adds: “Residents in the street confirm that Shadrach had just arrived at his home when two vehicles pulled up beside him. One individual, with a silver pistol, walked up to the window of the car and proceeded to shoot at Shadrack inside the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital, however, he sadly did not make it.”
“It is hugely concerning that Shadrach was targeted in this manner, a father of two young children who loved his kids and made decisions for a better future for his kids will now no longer be there to raise those children.”
If you have any information, contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the mobile application MySAPS anonymously.