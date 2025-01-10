A DELFT family has been left devastated after their 18-year-old daughter was gunned down on Wednesday while going to the winkel for her ouma. The hartseer family of Bronwin van Willigh says they rushed to her side as gunshots rang out in Junker Street shortly before 9pm.

Her grieving father, Peter Olivier, says the Grade 11 pupil from Delft High School had just gone to buy bread for her ouma when heartless gunmen opened fire on the store from a car. He says: "The shooting happened just before 9pm in our road.

“She went to the shop to buy bread for her ouma and was standing at the shop when a car came and the people in the car started shooting. “We don't know if they were shooting at other people or at the shop but she was hit. “When we arrived on the scene she already passed on and we couldn't even say goodbye."

HEARTBREAK: Bronwin was found in the street Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirms the shooting and says cops recovered the vehicle which was later abandoned. He reports: “Delft police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on 8 January at 8.50pm at premises in Junker Street, The Hague, where a 18-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded. “According to reports, SAPS members on duty attended to a complaint at the mentioned address and on arrival found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the back.”

Van Wyk says further investigations led cops to the location of the vehicle used in the shooting. He adds: “Further investigation on the scene indicated that there was a car involved which was found abandoned. “It was later discovered that the vehicle was hijacked in Bishop Lavis in July 2024.

“This vehicle was handed in as exhibit and processing. No arrest has been made as yet, investigations continues.” Olivier says the incident has left the family traumatised as they try to come to grips with what has happened. The grieving dad shares: "We are really struggling and we are very hartseer.

“Bronwin was a lively meisie with big dreams. She loved to make TikTok videos and was going to start Grade 11 at Delft High School next week. She had big dreams of one day becoming a pilot.” INVESTIGATING: Cops on scene Jacky Ockhuizen of the Delft Community Police Forum (CPF) says they have recorded eight murders since the beginning of the year. Ockhuizen adds: “The CPF condemns this shooting and no words can bring back loved ones.