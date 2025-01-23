THE family of Mogamat-Raziq John claims the one-year-old boy was neglected at Delft Day Hospital and are looking for justice after his death on 22 December 2024. A Facebook post by Mogamat-Raziq’s mother Nabigah John, 18, on 17 January went viral after she lashed out at the alleged poor service she got at the hospital on the day her son died.

Nabigah posted: “I’m very unhappy with the way my baby boy had to suffer before he passed away they could have helped me and because of they negligence I had to leave with my childs lifeless body.” [sic] In an inteview with the Daily Voice, Nabigah further explained that her baby was teething and would often have a tight chest whenever he developed a new tooth. However on 22 December around 7am, she took him to Delft Day Hospital for oxygen but was sent up and down with the baby and not attended to.

PAIN: Mom Nabigah, in all black She claims: “When I arrived at the Day Hospital, I was told to sit and wait to get assisted. They eventually did an observation and checked his vitals and told me that his heart rate is normal. “I was told to open a folder, I handed it in and they told me to sit and wait. I sat for a long time with my baby and they could see my child could not breathe properly. “Even the other people told them my child has difficulty breathing but they said I must wait till they call me.

“When I finally got assisted between 1 and 2pm, only then they put him on oxygen. “The nurse giving my child oxygen, saw that my child’s eyes dopped om, but he continued to put on the mask and asked the other nurse what he should do because the child lyk nie lekker nie. “They tried to resuscitate my child... [but] he passed away.”

When asked how the family is holding up, ouma Nahriema John, 43, says: “Nabigah is taking klomp tablets to sleep at night and keeps dreaming that her baby is smiling at her.” Delft Day Hospital The Western Cape Health Department, meanwhile, said that the baby was scheduled to be transferred to Tygerberg Hospital, but unfortunately passed away before the transport arrived. They explain in a statement: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Management will look into the care provided for this little one.