OVER 2000 Cape Flats families waiting for new homes in Delft will have to wait several more years as the mega housing project has been put on hold due to extortion. Nearly two years after work on the R500 million site along Symphony Way came to a grinding halt following the murder of a City of Cape Town staffer, Wendy Kloppers, the municipality has revealed that a new contractor has not yet been appointed.

The large vacant land has neighbouring residents concerned, as they say despite the arrests of the alleged extortionist they have seen no progress on the site. The rampant extortion and threats levelled against the previous contractor saw the company terminate their agreement with the City after Kloppers was gunned down in February 2023. Wendy Kloppers, was gunned down near the Delft housing site. Picture: Leon Knipe Following the murder, City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo launched a mammoth investigation into the extortion which resulted in the municipality blacklisting several companies either owned or affiliated to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and his wife Nicole Johnson.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Voice this week, City Manager Lungelo Mbandanzayo, revealed the outcome of an intense investigation into several companies following the murder of City staffer, Wendy Kloppers, earlier this year pic Mahira In June last year, cops busted alleged hitman Warren-Lee Dennis for the murder of Kloppers and during his appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court the state claimed he was a member of the Firm Boys gang. Several months later, the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit busted former DA Mayco member Malusi Booi and several others who formed part of Mbandazayo’s investigation and slapped them with an array of charges in a R1 billion tender corruption fraud case. EXTORTION: ‘Construction Mafia’ The accused, which consists of contractors and former City officials, were branded as the “Construction Mafia of Cape Town” and are accused of colluding with the notorious couple to obtain tenders in the human settlement department.

But as the group are set to return to the Cape Town Magistrates Court soon, the Daily Voice can reveal that the project is still on hold. Mayco member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim says the project was stopped following the murder and the continued violence and extortion that have impacted the project . Pophaim explains: “This led to the withdrawal of the contractor and the cancellation of the contract.

“The City is finalising the appointment of a new contractor to complete the infrastructure contract that was left incomplete by the cancellation of the previous contracts. “The Project Engagement Committee [PEC], and specifically the beneficiary representatives, have been kept abreast and included in all discussions.” Mayco member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim He further explains that the project is set to include more than 2500 homes for mense living in the most vulnerable communities from Blikkiesdorp, Freedom Farm and the Malawi Camp.