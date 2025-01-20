THE Delft Community Police Forum (CPF) has urged mense to span saam to rid their neighbourhoods of crime. Due to the recent spike in crime in the community, police called on all spaza shops to kap toe at 9pm as a precautionary measure and crime prevention initiative after the winkels became criminal hotstops.

Two weeks ago, 18-year-old meisie Bronwin van Willigh was gunned down in front of spaza. Francois de Bruin of the CPF said they are worried that more people are going to get hurt. On Friday night, cops confirmed the arrest of two skelms in possession of an illegal firearm, three rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof vest and are set to appear in court today.

De Bruin explains: “Our Officers in blue are working tirelessly. Detectives are working around the clock to bring these cowards to book thinking as a minority they can, by intimidation and fear, hold a resilient Delft community hostage. “Thanks to our police, illegal firearms are being taken off our street, this is only possible with the help of the fed up community that took a stance by saying enough is enough.” Chairperson of the Delft CPF Reginald Maart said that they have been working closely with the SAPS.

He adds: “After careful consideration and consultation, we support the decision to require all spaza shops in Delft to close by 9pm. “Unfortunately, some spaza shop owners have been operating until midnight, making them easy targets for criminals.” “This has contributed to the recent spike in crime.”