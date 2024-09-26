Gift of the Givers Founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, has been adopted by The Royal House of AmaXhosa in the Eastern Cape. The world-renowned humanitarian worker has, according to Chief Phathuxolo Tyhali, been acknowledged as a son of the soil under very unique circumstances for his work with the Traditional Leaders in Eastern Cape, especially in Centane.

Chief Tyhali says: “Dr. Sooliman has been there during difficult times. One was during a bus crash that happened in 2021 in which 21 elderly people were killed. “He also recently helped in getting 10 primary schools instant porridge, with children being fed since May, he renovated a hospital, helped with the backlog, his involvement is great.” Honour: Sooliman & Chief Tyhali. Picture: supplied Tyhali says that is why Sooliman was recognised amongst the greats, at the event held in Cebe in the Eastern Cape.

The chief adds: “This is the first time in a decade that someone was accepted as one of the King’s sons. “We had Majesty King of AmaXhosa give him head beads and neck beads as a symbol of appreciation of his work and also adopted him as one of our sons. “This only happens for special people. Some of the recipients are Chris Hani, former president Nelson Mandela, and former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda.

“This is more than just a symbol of appreciation, this is our Royal House saying that our doors are always open, we had every Xhosa tribe there celebrating this important and very significant award with him, it shows the impact he has.” Dr. Sooliman says he was touched by the recognition. The good doctor says: “I believe in cross-cultural heritage and to be recognised in such a way shows that this type of heritage does exist.

“I am also very humbled to be recognised amongst people who served the country and world, my spiritual leader must be very happy with me.” With regards to the Eastern Cape, he says: “I have such a warm relationship with the province. “And to hear that the King recognised me as his own son makes my heart feel so warm, the way he received me and clapped for me... It is like accepting cultural diversity.”