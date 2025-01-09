GATVOL Heideveld residents are demanding the City of Cape Town tackle their problem property dubbed the “Creche of Death”. Mense say after nearly five years of complaints that the property owned by the municipality in Jonkershoek Road had become a crime hotspot have fallen on deaf ears.

The property which was formally known as Rainbow Educare became a crime scene last year as firefighters, cops and forensic teams descended on the vervalle building after a woman was murdered. The charred body of mom Hilda Lewis, 40, was found after she had been murdered and allegedly set alight with paraffin inside the building. MURDERED: A Heideveld mom Hilda Lewis died in a suspected arson attack in an abandoned building. Manenberg police took two people in for questioning but they were later released as they could not be linked to the murder.

However, in May 2020 concerned residents called the Daily Voice to the site and explained that after Rainbow Educare had closed during the national lockdown, druggies and skelms had moved in en die plek omgedop. At the time, clear indications of drug use and theft were visible, with vandals even stealing the learners’ birth certificates. Resident and owner of Little Footstep Educare, Helen Diedricks, says for years no steps were taken to secure the building.

She says: “They just continued to vandalise the building and even stole the bricks. “It has been nothing but a haven for criminals and placed the community at risk. “I contacted the City various times about the property and we even put a proposal forward for a local educare to lease the building.

“We had German funders who were willing to assist in repairing the building, but we got no response from officials for years. “We warned something serious would happen there one day and now a woman has been murdered. The City failed to hold their tenant responsible.” Mayco member for Community Serviced and Health, Patricia van der Ross confirmed they plan to demolish the entire building amid complaints once a contractor is appointed.

She adds: “The facility is not currently leased. Due to extensive vandalism, it is not in a condition that would allow for leasing or immediate use. “A demolition permit has been approved by the Building Development Management department. “However, delays occurred as the initial Request for Quotation (RFQ) process yielded no proposals.