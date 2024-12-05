A man who was involved in an accident, allegedly shot and killed a security officer. It is alleged that after the car crash, Valjean Jackman tried to run away and security guards who were near the scene chased after him.

It’s alleged that Jackman shot and killed one of the pursuing guards. He was quickly arrested by the Metro Police officers on Sunday. Jackman made his first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrates Court.

He was charged with one count of murder. Uncovered: Glock 9mm pistol. Picture: supplied According to the State: “The accused was involved in an accident and then he ran away, he was chased by security guards. “He took out his firearm and shot at the victim.

“He was arrested at the scene by security guards.” Jackman showed up in court with cuts and bruises, and a limp, his lawyer claimed that he was assaulted and had dogs set on him during his arrest. He said the 45-year-old accused was taken to Panorama hospital, but he didn’t have money on him.

The lawyer asked the court to let the accused stay in Milnerton police station as he still needed medical treatment for the injuries. He also said the firearm used in the incident was licensed. The Kraaifontein man was arrested on Sunday following the crash along Malibongwe Drive near Dunoon.

City sheriff: JP Smith. Picture: supplied Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the Metro Police officers were driving along Malibongwe Drive when they came across the scene. In his statement released on Monday, Smith says: “A 45-year-old motorist had apparently crashed his vehicle, and when approached by a security guard, he tried to get away. “When the security guard gave chase, the suspect shot him. He was found between the reeds by Metro Police officers, and surrendered.

“The Eye in the Sky too was dispatched to the scene. “Metro Police Officers handed over the suspect to SAPS, as well as a Glock 9mm pistol registered in his name. “The recent crime statistics showed that firearms were used in 55% of all murders in the Western Cape between July and September. We speak very often about the scourge of illegal firearms and the damage that they inflict in the wrong hands.