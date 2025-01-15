AFTER a bloody start to the new year, the community of Delft fears more violence. In the first eight days of January, eight murders were reported in the area.

Adding to that gruesome tally last Saturday, was murder number nine, in which a man was stoned and later died from his injuries. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that Delft police registered a murder case following an incident on Saturday about 3am in Kokerboom Street, Delft South where a 25-year-old male was found with several stab wounds to his back and facial injuries caused by stoning. Van Wyk says: “According to reports, the deceased was chased by unknown suspects down the mentioned street and in front of the premises he was stabbed and stoned by the suspects.

“When the sector vehicle arrived on the scene the deceased was still alive.” “The members contacted the ambulance services, and on their arrival they started giving the victim medical attention, but he passed away while being in the ambulance. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Francois de Bruin of the Delft Community Police Forum said that they need the government's help to make the community safer and need more resources and support to help stop these crimes. He says: “The murders have made our community feel unsafe and scared. “Most of these incidents are related to gangs, robberies, and illegal liquor sales.