RAPPER Kiernan “AKA” Forbes’ suspected killers have been denied bail by the Durban Magistrate’s Court. Also charged with the murder of AKA’s companion Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in in the 10 February 2023, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande had applied for bail for the third time based on new facts.

As the accused got into court, Gwabeni looked tired and defeated, and kept looking down. Once the proceedings started, Ndimande listened attentively. However, Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo said the applicants (accused) should not be permitted to file bail numerous times. He mentioned that the duo’s bail application was last May denied, and they appealed it to the high court and it was also denied.

Hlatshwayo said: “For the court to see that this is new evidence, it has to look at the initial bail application.” Hlatshwayo said the issue of Gwabeni’s children’s school fees was dealt with in the initial bail application adding that his baby mamma is capable of taking care of the children as she is a medical doctor. He said the court is of the view that Gwabeni is likely to interfere with State witnesses. The State raised this concern in the initial bail application.

Speaking about Ndimande’s taxi, he said it was in an accident and it used to make R20 000 a month. Hlatshwayo said common sense dictated that such an item making R20 000 would be looked after. There are plans made to ensure that this item is looked after. Senior State prosecutor, advocate Elvis Gcweka, asked for the court to postpone the matter to 7 February for serving of indictments.