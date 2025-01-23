The duo are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court in Cape Town soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

TWO drug merts have been busted with 80 000 Mandrax pille, worth an estimated R4 million.

He explains: “Armed with the information that the identified address is a stronghold of one of the major gangs in Cape Town, they operationalised the information at their disposal.

The provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said officers received information about drugs at a location in Beacon Valley.

On Tuesday afternoon, SAPS Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) conducted stop-and-search operations in Mitchells Plain and arrested a 26-year-old man and woman, aged 33.

“At about 1.40pm, they pounced on the address in Volvo Street, brought all the occupants under control, and searched the premises.”

After searching the house, the cops inspected a Hyundai light-duty vehicle parked on the property, where they discovered a moerse stash of dwelms.

Swarbooi adds: “Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found a false compartment, opened the compartment by force, and found 80 000 mandrax tablets hidden inside the compartment.