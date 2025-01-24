A GANG of alleged smash-and-grab skelms who terrorised motorists in Ravensmead are set to appear in court after being busted by wakker cops. A video of the arrest on Wednesday has gone viral on social media with mense applauding cops for catching the supsects.

Subcouncil chairperson Franchesca Walker says boewe have long been a probleem in the community. In the clip, the accused are seen laying face down on the pavement along Balvenie Avenue. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the arrest and says: “According to reports, incidents of smashing vehicles and grabbing of valuables from motor vehicles occurred early on Wednesday near the corners of 35th and Balvenie Avenue.

“Ravensmead police responded to the complaint and, we can confirm that two males have since been arrested’. He says an 18-year-old teen was arrested for robbery, while a 35-year-old man was arrested for the possession of presumed stolen property. Counciller Walker welcomed the arrests, adding: “The suspects have targeted people daily on their way to work and the impact on a motorist cannot be described.