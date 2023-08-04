Grassy Park police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Law Enforcement LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams. Williams, 37, was caught in the crossfire between rival gangs on the corner of Trampoline and Cadillac Streets in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain when he was shot dead on Sunday.

He was walking with his two-year-old daughter at the time. According to Grassy Park station commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, the 40-year-old suspect is a well-known hitman who was recently released from jail. “He was in prison for attempted murder and came out of jail six months ago,” Laing told the Daily Voice.

“According to information he lives in Beacon Valley, but he also operates in the Grassy Park area. He is also used as a hitman all over, because he has nothing to lose, according to me,” Laing tells the Daily Voice.” He said that cops arrested the suspect after receiving got very reliable witness statements which lead to the arrest. “When Grassy Park officers drove in Parkers Avenue in Parkwood, they saw a group of people gambling. One person walked away so they drove up to him,” Laing explained. “They then noticed it was the suspect and arrested him.”

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed the arrest. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder. Provincial SAPS commissioner Thembisile Patekile praised officers for their speedy arrest of Williams’ alleged killer. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, also hailed the bust.

“I have vowed that we will leave no stone unturned in finding his killers. I encourage witnesses to share their information with all law enforcement agencies, including SAPS, so that a watertight case is presented in court,” Allen said. “I want the gang member who gave the order for the shooting to occur to also be arrested. “The Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) should be duly applied. “Gangs add no value to our society, instead they bring heartache and misery.