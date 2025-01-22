COPS busted a ou in Macassar with just under 900 kreef tails in another win against poachers innie Kaap. The arrest of a 28-year-old man on Sunday follows the seizure of 250 kilograms of abalone in Hout Bay last week.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Witbooi reports: “The protection of living marine resources remain key to policing priorities in the Western Cape and this commitment ensured that a suspected lobster smuggler find himself behind bars. “Police members attached to the Khayelitsha Tactical Response Team followed up on information about the unlawful possession of lobsters at an address in Macassar on Sunday 19 January 2025. “The members approached the address, entered and searched the premises. They recovered 57 whole units of lobsters and 876 lobster tails.

“The 28-year-old man could not provide a valid permit to be in possession of the mentioned goods and was detained for the unlawful possession of rock lobsters. “He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the Strand Magistrates Court once charged.” Last Thursday, metro police officers attached to the Special Operations Unit confiscated 250 kilograms of perly in Hout Bay.