ANOTHER police officer has been arrested for allegedly raping a remandee while in custody. According to a leaked police document, the victim reported the rape at Pollsmoor Prison.

The case docket states that a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the holding cells at Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are now the subject of an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID). IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says: “A female victim who is awaiting trial at Pollsmoor prison was on 14 January transported from the prison to court to appear as an accused person. Two police members of the court dropped her off.

“After the victim appeared at the court, she was taken to the court cell by [an] unknown police member and before she and the unknown police member got to the holding cell, the unknown police member [allegedly] raped the victim. “The victim reported the incident to the warden at Pollsmoor Prison and IPID was informed. A rape case was registered.” Anti-gender-based violence organisation, Ilitha Labantu, condemned the incident.

Spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said: “We are appalled and gravely concerned by the recent allegations of rape reported at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court cells. “The survivor, a 40-year-old woman, endured this traumatic ordeal in what should be a secure and safeguarded environment. “Disturbingly, the accused in this case is a police officer, whose role is to uphold justice and protect the public.

“This shocking incident highlights yet another failure within the criminal justice system to safeguard vulnerable individuals and prevent abuse of power by those entrusted with authority. “The circumstances surrounding this case raise troubling questions about the immediate handling of the matter, including the failure to make an arrest, the lack of forensic evidence collection, and the absence of decisive investigative action. “The docket, now in the hands of IPID, must be pursued with urgency and impartiality to ensure accountability and justice.”

“Survivors of gender-based violence deserve a justice system that is responsive, survivor-centred, and unwavering in its commitment to upholding their dignity and rights.” The Cape Times last month reported that a suspended Malmesbury detective arrested for the alleged rape of a woman in police cells was expected in court. A 41-year-old woman alleged that the accused picked her up from her home on Christmas Day claiming it was in relation to a theft case, before raping her.