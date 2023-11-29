Cape Town residents, shoppers and holiday makers are warned to beware of scammers during the festive season following the arrest of two men for alleged fraud related crimes. The City’s Safety and Security boss, JP Smith, says on Friday Law Enforcement Auxiliary officers on patrol in Green Point noticed a suspicious vehicle in an area that had become the recent target of various ATM crimes, including card-swapping activities.

Smith explains: “Officers began following the vehicle but as soon as the occupants became aware, they set off at speed trying to evade the Law Enforcement officers. “Calling for additional backup, a high-speed chase ensued through Prestwich Street, into the CBD and into Bree Street, where additional units arriving were able to successfully blockade the suspects’ vehicle.” He says the suspects were surrounded but tried to resist arrest.

Smith adds: “Officers overpowered both suspects and successfully detained both a 38-year-old male, residing in Kenilworth and his accomplice, a 34-year-old male residing in Gugulethu. “The rental vehicle that had been used in their getaway was found to be fitted with false number plates and within their possession were several Point-Of-Sale devices, along with two-way radios and a security cap as is often used to fool tourists into believing a scammer is in fact a legitimate security official. “Both suspects were arrested by SAPS under several charges, including possession of stolen property, fraud, reckless and negligent driving, resisting arrest and intimidation.”