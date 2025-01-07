By VOICE REPORTER THE City is ramping up their vaccination drive to combat the recent Diphtheria outbreak on the Cape Flats before the school year kicks off next week.

Last year, cases at Philippi and Pollsmoor prison sparked concerns. The death of an elderly woman in the Riemvasmaak Informal Settlement saw over 300 people living in the Philippi farmlands being tested, as health officials descended on various informal settlements in Philippi and Lotus River. There were also reports of panic over a number of unconfirmed cases at Pollsmoor prison, with provincial health department spokesperson Natalie Watlington confirming a positive case at one of the correctional centres.

Diphtheria is an uncommon but vaccine-preventable infection caused by a toxin- producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria. The toxin may lead to difficulties breathing, heart-rhythm problems and even death. The City is now calling on parents and guardians to vaccinate their children against the bacterial infection.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Patricia van der Ross says: “I am pleased that we are achieving our immunisation targets, but it is critical that we maintain and even improve on our coverage, to better protect vulnerable groups in our communities. “The recent increase in diphtheria cases is a serious concern. “Diphtheria is a preventable but life-threatening disease, and ensuring that every child is vaccinated is critical to safeguarding their health and the well-being of our communities.