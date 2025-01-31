This was the chilling voicenote allegedly shared by the manskappe of alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack on the day Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear was killed.

This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court this week as the man accused of pinging the popular detective’s phone took the witness stand.

Former rugby player and debt collector, Zane Kilian, stunned the court this week when he told Judge Robert Henney as he openly admitted to pinging Kinnear, but says on the day of the murder he had not pinged Kinnear’s phone.

Kinnear was shot and killed on 18 September as he arrived at his Bishop Lavis home. The State contends that Kilian used the LAD pinging platform to actively trace the whereabouts of Kinnear in the months leading up to his death.