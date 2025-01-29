A COUPLE accused of being part of a global child porn distribution ring has been postponed until Monday. Darren Wilken and Tiona Moodley yesterday appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court where their bail applications were postponed and will appear again on Monday, 3 February.

They stand accused of fraud, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of suspected stolen property, contravention of the drug trafficking act and money laundering, among other charges. The couple were arrested within days of each other following a sting operation at Wilken's home in Midrand on 17 January. Darren Wilken. Initially, Wilken, aged 35, was arrested after the discovery of thousands of pornographic videos and images in his possession.

He faces charges including; fraud, possession and distribution of child pornography, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the drug trafficking act. At the time of his arrest, police spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk, said a number of electronic devices suspected to contain child pornography were confiscated. Van Wyk said: “A forensic analysis of these devices was conducted on scene by cyber crime experts, an estimated number of 10 million child pornography images and videos has been detected thus far.

“The arrest emanates from information that was shared by international law enforcement with the SAPS after they have identified a target located in South Africa.” Van Wyk added further investigation by the Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) teams revealed that the suspect is hosting and distributing child pornography on a global scale for financial gain. Tiona Moodley in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court. Pictures: Supplied Moodley, a 25-year-old web designer, was arrested on 23 January. She faces charges of possession of child pornography and money laundering.