THE sentencing of self-confessed gang hitman and child killer, Cole Nel, has been put on hold due to his lawyer being unavailable. After months of delays since he was convicted of the murder of Jordan Brown and his gang boss father Cheslin Nelson, the much-anticipated sentencing was hamstrung again as Nel’s legal representative had fallen ill yesterday.

Two months ago, Nel admitted to gunning down the father and son, saying his motivation for the murders was revenge. The father and son died in a hail of bullets when Nel entered Nelson’s home in Lavender Hill in September 2022. DECEASED: Jordan Brown. Pic supplied The Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary School was visiting his father’s home in Shepherd Way when Nel allegedly entered and opened fire on those inside the home.

During the explosive bail hearings, it was revealed that Cole was a member of the Fast Guns gang. But while in prison, he joined the Flakkas gang and used his position of trust to get close to Nelson to kill him. On the day of the fatal shooting he arrived at Nelson’s hokkie and allegedly hid his firearm and after scouting who was present, he returned to open fire. While many believed Jordan was caught in a hail of bullets aimed at his father and fellow skollies, Magistrate Goolam Bawa has highlighted the testimonies of witnesses who claim Jordan was shot first.