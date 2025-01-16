GRADE 1 learners this year are in a class of their own, putting on brave smiling faces as they entered big school yesterday.

Leelan Adams Picture credit: Supplied The Daily Voice visited several schools yesterday to see how the little ones are holding up. Despite the rain pouring as the children were making their way to school, some escorted by their parents as they covered their heads with their book bags, we were surprisingly met by smiling faces who are looking forward to the new academic year. Naomie Dean Picture credit: Marsha Dean Big boy Leelan Adams, 5 from Elsies River started Grade R at JS Klopper Primary School and said his first day of school was very nice and he enjoyed colouring in.

Louisanne Avenant from Roosendal Primary School The day was very emotional for mom Lauren-Lee Adams, who said that her one and only baby raak te gou groot. She adds: “Seeing my child grow up so fast is very emotional. I was fighting back the tears, but it was a joyful moment as well seeing him being so brave.” Ashlene Erasmus Besties Cody Bedien and Nahuim Diedericks starting Grade R at Vergenoegd Primary School in Delft said they were feeling “lekker“ about starting school.

Their parents said that the boys were very excited to get to school and was up early and looking forward to wearing their nuwe skool klere. Naomie Dean, 9 in Grade 4 also at Vergenoegd Primary School said: “I feel nice and excited to be back at school and so happy I am going to get a new teacher.” Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that over 1.2 million learners have been enrolled in public schools this year, with 107 000 Grade 1s entering “big school” for the first time, and 100 000 Grade 8s starting their high school career.