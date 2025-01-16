GRADE 1 learners this year are in a class of their own, putting on brave smiling faces as they entered big school yesterday.
The Daily Voice visited several schools yesterday to see how the little ones are holding up.
Despite the rain pouring as the children were making their way to school, some escorted by their parents as they covered their heads with their book bags, we were surprisingly met by smiling faces who are looking forward to the new academic year.
Big boy Leelan Adams, 5 from Elsies River started Grade R at JS Klopper Primary School and said his first day of school was very nice and he enjoyed colouring in.
The day was very emotional for mom Lauren-Lee Adams, who said that her one and only baby raak te gou groot.
She adds: “Seeing my child grow up so fast is very emotional. I was fighting back the tears, but it was a joyful moment as well seeing him being so brave.”
Besties Cody Bedien and Nahuim Diedericks starting Grade R at Vergenoegd Primary School in Delft said they were feeling “lekker“ about starting school.
Their parents said that the boys were very excited to get to school and was up early and looking forward to wearing their nuwe skool klere.
Naomie Dean, 9 in Grade 4 also at Vergenoegd Primary School said: “I feel nice and excited to be back at school and so happy I am going to get a new teacher.”
Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said that over 1.2 million learners have been enrolled in public schools this year, with 107 000 Grade 1s entering “big school” for the first time, and 100 000 Grade 8s starting their high school career.
He says: “As of 14 January 2025, we have allocated places for 118 914, or 98%, of the learners for whom applications were received for Grade 1 and 8 for the 2025 school year by 31 December 2024.”