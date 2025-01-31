CHAOS erupted at the Cape Town Civic Centre on Thursday morning. Councillors of opposition parties had called a 10am media briefing at the CBD municipal offices yesterday to slam Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis’ decision not to remove Mayco Members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, who are currently under investigation for suspected corruption.

Safety and Security chief Smith and head of energy Limberg’s offices were raided by SAPS last Friday. But after a week of pressure to skors the pair, Hill-Lewis on Wednesday evening said that after a meeting with Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, he did not sufficient evidence to remove them. CONTROVERSIAL CALL: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis He said in a statement: “I met with SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lt-Gen Patekile and two of his officials on 29 January, who could not provide any indication of whether substantive evidence of wrongdoing exists.

“SAPS confirmed to me that the execution of a search warrant is in no way indicative of a crime, and I have not been provided with any substantive evidence of alleged wrong-doing by either of the Mayco members in question. “In the circumstances, and unless such substantive evidence is forthcoming, there is no basis to suspend either of them from the Mayoral Committee.” HEADS MUST ROLL: Cape Town opposition parties picketed outside Civic Centre ahead of the council meeting The Freedom Front Plus yesterday announced that the opposition parties will now also call a meeting with Patekile.

After the councillors had had their say, they entered the building. But as EFF leaders Ntsikelelo Tyandela and Banzi Dambuza arrived, they were blocked by Metro Police and a bekgeveg broke out. Dambuza shouted: “You didn’t block JP Smith at these doors; we are council members and need to enter.

Meanwhile, Tyandela had a screaming match with an officer who called him a boy. He hit back: “I’m not a boy! Don’t ever call me a boy again. I’m a man and I represent people.” The councillors ended up gaining entry into the building.