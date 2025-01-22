KUILS River cabbie Lee-Ann Malan is offering safe rides to women and children while singing along to some lekker tunes with her version of car-eoke. Lee-Anne’s Services offers safe and reliable transportation for women and children, safe and secure package delivery for small businesses and concierge services.

What started out in November last year as a way of making an extra income towards her step-daughter’s matric ball on 24 April 2025 has now grown into a trustworthy and reliable service. Lee-Anne explains: “I spoke to my wife and after reading about Uber drivers driving away with people’s parcels and bad experiences women have been having. And because I love driving, I thought, why not give it a shot “I made a flyer and started doing trips after work from 6pm till 10pm, delivering parcels for small businesses, female-owned businesses and driving ladies who had a few drinks at staff parties and getting them home safely.”

“I love and live for music. So the ladies would enjoy the music and loudly sing along. “My wife then suggested why not get a bluetooth mic and let them karaoke. “I got the mic and now I have women requesting trips for safety, for the karaoke and also my counselling which is free of charge,’ she laughs.

Lee-Anne Malan Lee-Ann even got trip requests from UK tourists and said that she mostly operates in the Northern Suburbs, but is not closed to the idea of other areas. However, red zone areas are out of the question for the safety of herself and her passengers. She adds: “I feel honoured and privileged to know that my clients feel safe and comfortable when I get them home safely.

“To hear or read their reviews of how they enjoyed themselves and felt safe during the trip so much so that I have been doing counselling with some of the clients during the ride who has been going through the most in their lives.” “We also have a mic in the car and karaoke if the clients want to sing, especially coming from events or outings so that their fun doesn't end until they get home.” She has a full-time job as a piano technician, but is considering whether to do this long term as the client requests are increasing and she enjoys the adventure.

Client Nicky said: “I had an excellent ride with Lee Anne. She made me feel completely safe and comfortable the entire way. “The car was clean, and she played some really nice music that made the trip even more enjoyable. “Lee Anne is professional, friendly, and a great driver. Highly recommend her for anyone looking for a smooth and pleasant ride.”