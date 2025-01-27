STHEMBISO Bokleni’s balloon yet behoorlik gebars when his VW Polo Comfort Line was repossessed by the bank. The ou lost his ride and the court case with Wesbank over an unpaid balloon payment on his car.

Last week in the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Grahamstown, Wesbank obtained default judgment against him for not paying the outstanding balloon payment on his car. He claim that he got a moerse skrik when he learned of this extra payment, as this was never explained to him when he got finance for his new car. Bokleni was heel happy when he came to the end of his 59 monthly instalments of R2 637 a month for his Polo, as agreed with the bank. But in addition to these instalments, the agreement included a balloon payment of R52 148 due in the 60th month.

His problems started when he did not pay this amount and the car was eventually repossessed through a default judgment order. Bokleni turned to the court to have that order overturned as he claimed he had no idea about the outstanding amount. In the court papers, he said that once he had paid off his monthly instalments to the bank, without prior notice or warning, the people arrived at his work to repossess the vehicle.

When Bokleni’s lawyer discovered that a summons had been issued against his client, they proposed a payment arrangement with the bank but the bank proposed an amount of R5 269.92 each month, exceeding Bokleni’s offered amount of R2 500. Bokleni, meanwhile, ignored his payment obligation and subsequent summons which led to the bank eventually repossessing the vehicle. The bank argued that monthly instalments due under the agreement did not provide for the repayment of the balloon payment, which was a separate and distinct obligation under the agreement.