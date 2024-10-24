This accolade reaffirms Cape Town’s enduring appeal, celebrated globally for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant city life.

Cape Town has been recognised as Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.

This follows after the Port of Cape Town was awarded Africa's Leading Cruise Port at the World Travel Awards.

Expressing his pride and appreciation following the announcement, Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says: “Winning Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the exceptional efforts put into promoting the city as a premier travel destination.

“I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all our members and winners, including Hotel Verde, the Port of Cape Town. Their achievements reflect the spirit of excellence that drives our tourism sector forward.”