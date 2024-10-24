Cape Town has been recognised as Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth consecutive year.
This accolade reaffirms Cape Town’s enduring appeal, celebrated globally for its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant city life.
This follows after the Port of Cape Town was awarded Africa's Leading Cruise Port at the World Travel Awards.
Expressing his pride and appreciation following the announcement, Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says: “Winning Africa’s Leading City Destination 2024 for the fourth year in a row is a reflection of the exceptional efforts put into promoting the city as a premier travel destination.
“I would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to all our members and winners, including Hotel Verde, the Port of Cape Town. Their achievements reflect the spirit of excellence that drives our tourism sector forward.”
Mayco for Economic Growth and Tourism Alderman James Vos says winning at the World Travel Awards reaffirms the consistent drive to maintain and grow awareness of this incredible city.
“These accolades prove the success of our work in keeping Cape Town top of mind for every type of traveller all over the world,” Vos said.
In the hospitality sector, Hotel Verde was awarded Africa’s Leading Green Hotel and Caron van Rooyen, General Manager of Hotel Verde, says this recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of their entire team in promoting sustainability and excellence in hospitality.
“Together, we are committed to creating a positive impact on our environment and providing our guests with an unforgettable experience,” Van Rooyen adds.