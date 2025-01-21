FRESH after being named the best city on the planet, Cape Town International Airport has announced the Mother City welcomed over half a million visitors over the festive season. The total arrivals at the lughawe represents a 3% year-on-year increase in passenger arrivals this December, signalling growing confidence in Cape Town as a premier global destination.

According to the stats, there were 160 537 international visitors, 362 222 from around South Africa and 10 491 from neighbouring nations. The most notable growth came from regional arrivals, which surged by 22.5%, underscoring Cape Town’s appeal to our neighbours. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, reckons that enhanced air connectivity is crucial in boosting tourism.

He says: “Cape Town’s ongoing partnerships with airlines and the introduction of more frequent flights, including key seasonal routes, have been game-changers for our tourism sector. “This enhanced air access not only makes it easier for travellers to visit our city but also strengthens Cape Town’s position as a leading destination as shown by the positive arrival figures this December.” Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy adds: “These numbers show the growing confidence in Cape Town as a destination that draws visitors from all corners.