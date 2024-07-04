The Western Cape has activated urgent calls for blood donation as there is a critical shortage of O-negative, with only a three-day supply remaining.
The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is now appealing to members of the public to donate blood.
“As winter sets in and the school holidays are in full swing, we experience many challenges in maintaining our blood stock supply. We always aim to have a 5-day blood stock supply; however, we are currently experiencing a critical shortage in O-negative as we only have a 3-day supply left,” said WCBS public relations manager Marike Carli.
Carli called on the public to donate blood during this challenging time.
“We urge our community of blood donors to unleash the heroes within them as one donation can save up to three lives.
“If you're between 16 and 75 years old, weigh 50kg or more, are in good general health and lead a safe lifestyle, you can donate blood. We encourage all donors who haven't donated recently to find their nearest blood donation clinic and continue their life-saving journey.
“As we continue with our hero theme in July, not all heroes wear capes; you too can be a lifesaver. We are celebrating blood donors as the unsung heroes. Regardless of your background or profession, anyone can be a hero by saving lives through blood donation.”
Carli said that as a token of appreciation, every donor would receive a pair of hero-inspired socks, symbolising the warmth and comfort donors provide to patients in need, in July.