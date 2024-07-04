The Western Cape has activated urgent calls for blood donation as there is a critical shortage of O-negative, with only a three-day supply remaining. The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) is now appealing to members of the public to donate blood.

“As winter sets in and the school holidays are in full swing, we experience many challenges in maintaining our blood stock supply. We always aim to have a 5-day blood stock supply; however, we are currently experiencing a critical shortage in O-negative as we only have a 3-day supply left,” said WCBS public relations manager Marike Carli. Carli called on the public to donate blood during this challenging time. “We urge our community of blood donors to unleash the heroes within them as one donation can save up to three lives.