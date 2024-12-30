As part of its 2024/25 “For Every Kind of Tough” back-to-school campaign, iconic school shoe brand Toughees is offering South African families an opportunity to win their share of R200 000 in cash prizes. From now until February 14, 2025, anyone who purchases a pair of Toughees school shoes, either in-store or online, can enter the competition and stand a chance to win big.

This forms part of Toughees’ heart-warming back-to-school campaign “For Every Kind of Tough”. Fronted by Springbok rugby legend Makazole Mapimpi and a group of inspiring young South Africans, the campaign aims to celebrate the resilience and determination found in every child. “At Toughees, we believe that toughness comes in many forms – beyond just physical strength,” says Lemogang Kodisang, Marketing Manager at Bata South Africa, which manufactures and distributes the Toughees brand. “Whether it’s overcoming adversity, standing tall in the face of challenges or showing emotional and mental toughness, we want to encourage South African children to embrace their own inner toughness,” she adds.

Mapimpi, a beacon of hope for many South Africans, grew up in the impoverished rural village of Tsholomnqa, outside East London, where he faced immense hardship. However, his unwavering spirit and dedication to his craft propelled him to new heights, taking him through the ranks of South African rugby – from humble beginnings in club rugby to international stardom with the Springboks. Made for every kind of tough – Toughees shoes are proudly manufactured locally at the Bata Loskop factory in the foothills of the Drakensberg. For more than 70 years, the brand has been trusted by parents for its superior quality and durability, and being tough enough to withstand the rigours of both the playground and the classroom. “Parents look for school shoes that are not only comfortable for growing feet but are also tough, strong, reliable and able to stand the test of time. We use premium leather that ensures durability, breathability and ease of cleaning. Every pair of Toughees comes with a six-month warranty against fair wear and tear,” says Trevor Mkhize, Brand Manager for Schools at Bata South Africa.

How to enter the Toughees “For Every Kind of Tough” competition: 1. Purchase a pair of Bata Toughees school shoes in-store or online. 2. Whatsapp your proof of purchase to 087 250 0811 or buy directly at www.toughees.co.za and fill in the form to enter.